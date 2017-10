Brocach Irish Pub tonight screens Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein , an apt parody of classic, black-and-white horror films that stars Gene Wilder as the title character, a doctor who inherits his grandfather’s creepy castle, where the dead are brought back to life. Future “Everybody Loves Raymond” dad Peter Boyle plays the monster, and Cloris Leachman gives a hilarious turn as a German housekeeper.