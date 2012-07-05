A band of shaggy-haired Californians that looks as if it's made up entirely of H&M models, Young the Giant is one of several popular groups bringing spit-shined indie-rock to alternative-rock airwaves (their hit “My Body” sounds a lot like the crossover moment that The Walkmen never had). Sales of the group's 2010 self-titled debut were spiked by appearances on the MTV Video Music Awards and an episode of “MTV Unplugged” that debuted last fall. A third hit from their self-titled album, “Apartment,” began climbing alternative charts this year.