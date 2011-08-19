Young Jeezy w/ Freddie Gibbs

Rapping, as always, like he's too damn busy hustling to pop a throat lozenge, Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy scored one of his biggest and best singles to date with last summer's thundering “Lose My Mind,” though the long-delayed album that song is to be featured on, Thug Motivation 103 , is still without a hard release date more than a year later. The querulous rapper has stayed on the radar in the meantime with a slew of strong mixtapes. Gary, Ind., opener Freddie Gibbs, long one of underground rap's most respected lyricists and often-cited next-big-things, has signed to Jeezy's CTE label, though given Jeezy's history of being unable to get even his own album released, that news is slightly bittersweet.