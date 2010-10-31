Young Jeezy w/ Twista

Rapping, as always, like he’s too damn busy slinging product to pop a throat lozenge, Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy scored one of his biggest and best singles to date this summer with his thundering “Lose My Mind,” though the long-delayed album that song is to be featured on, Thug Motivation 103 , is still without a hard release date. That hasn’t stopped the querulous rapper from releasing a trio of strong mixtapes this year, though. Tonight Jeezy shares a Halloween bill with one-time fastest rapper in the world Twista, whose sprinting flow is in strong contrast to Jeezy’s methodical grunt.