Young Widows w/ My Disco, Sweet Cobra and SIVINI

One of the more accomplished members of a growing school of bands too young to remember firsthand the Big Black/Jesus Lizard movement of noise-rock, but happy to reimagine it, the Louisville, Ky., trio Young Widows has grown more austere with each record. Their 2008 sophomore album, Old Wounds , tempered some of the jumpiness of their 2006 debut, Settle Down City , and their new In and Out of Youth and Lightness is their most restrained yet, a record that conveys its edginess through unsettled guitars and stern, lowered voices rather than sheer volume.