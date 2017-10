Another in a small but growing movement of bands too young to remember the Big Black/Jesus Lizard school of noise-rock firsthand, but eager to recreate it, the Louisville, Ky., trio Young Widows toned down some of the playfulness of their first album for this fall’s follow-up, Old Wounds. The result is an austere record, as stern as Fugazi and as heavy as The Melvins, with few flourishes to break the disc’s ferocious spell. Young Widows tops a 7 p.m. bill at the Borg Ward tonight.