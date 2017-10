Two disparate UWM Union Theatre seriesthe Festival of Films in French and the African American Film Seriesjoined together to bring audiences a different kind of music documentary. Youssou N’Dour: Return to Goree traces Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour’s journey from American through Europe to Africa to bring slave musical traditions back to Goree, an island forever shaped by the slave trade. The film ends with a climactic concert.