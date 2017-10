The members of the London indie-rock band Yuck are too young to have experienced the late-'80s/early-'90s indie-rock renaissance firsthand, but they breathe new life into the familiar noise-rock of bands like Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth and the softer, poppier shoegaze those bands inspired. This bill pairs the group with their Fat Possum label mates Unknown Mortal Orchestra, a Portland, Ore., trio that last month released its first album, a self-titled collection of MGMT-esque psych-pop.