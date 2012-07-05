Zac Brown Band w/ Blackberry Smoke and Sonia Leigh

Zac Brown is easy to spot in his band; he's the guy with the trademark knit cap and bushy black beard who creates a sound that mashes up country, folk, jam, bluegrass, Southern rock and reggae. It works for his seven-man lineup, The Zac Brown Band, which broke through in 2008 with a re-recorded hit version of the song "Chicken Fried." Although it took some years and lineup changes to get there, it was a fast rise for the band, culminating in the commercial seal of approval with the 2010 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The group appeals to a wide range, given its eclectic mix of musical styles. As a result, they've played youthful, hip festivals like Bonnaroo and toured with the Dave Matthews Band on that group's summer 2010 tour. Fans can expect to hear covers from a fusion of genres, with artists like Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and Rage Against the Machine.