Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success fronting Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band paying homage to his legendary father, Frank Zappa. Their shows tend to focus on the more rock-oriented compositions Zappa played in the ’60s and ’70s, but they keep the set lists fresh by featuring music from all phases of Zappa’s career. Tonight the band tackles Frank Zappa’s 1974 classic Apostrophe in its entirety.