Filmed digitally on a modest budget by writer/director Vladan Nikolic, the 2010 sci-fi thriller Zenith imagines a post-apocalyptic near future where humans have been genetically altered to feel nothing but happinessand thus live in a perpetual state of numbness. In this world, pain is a commodity, and drug dealers thrive in an underground market selling misery-inducing substances. One of these dealers, a one-time neurosurgeon played by Peter Scanavino, discovers through videotapes left behind by his father the global conspiracy that created this horrid society.