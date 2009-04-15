The Charles Allis Art Museum kicks off its tribute to the sometimes overlooked musicals of the 1940s tonight with 1941’s Ziegfeld Girl , a sequel to the 1936 hit The Great Ziegfeld that, ironically, doesn’t feature The Great Ziegfeld himself, William Powell. That’s alright, though, because it does feature a slew of legendary actresses, including Hedy Lamarr, Lana Turner and most memorably Judy Garland, in her first adult starring role. Also featured: the great Jimmy Stewart. Singing and dancing abound.