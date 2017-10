Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison's burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hunted down by enamored bloggers and followers. The best and most accessible of the batch is this year's revelatory Stridulum EP, six self-produced songs of steely, cinematic pop with shades of Björk, Bat for Lashes and Siouxsie Sioux.