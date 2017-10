Halloween comes early to Shank Hall tonight, when the venue hosts “arguably the most influential zombie rock band of all time,” The Zombeatles. Expect plenty of flesh-eating-themed parodies of Beatles hits such as “All You Need is Blood.” The Fab Gore will be joined tonight by The Dolls of Doom, an aerial burlesque troupe from Chicago, and Angus MacAbre, “Scotland’s funniest zombie comedian,” whose shtick includes rants about the differences between Canadian zombies and American ones.