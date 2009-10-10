Zombie Con X

Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a slew of actors who have appeared in movies like Night of the Living Dead , Dawn of the Dead , The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , the Halloween remakes and Jeepers Creepers . There will also be vendors, panel discussions, a Night of the Living Dead puppet show, and screenings of independent horror flicks like Zombie Hunter, Better Off Undead and Dead Snow . (Also Oct. 11)