Beer festivals are common in our ale-loving city, but beer tastings involving cheetahs, jaguars, lions and tigers less so. This fund-raiser for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee opens the Milwaukee County Zoo's Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country to guests and features beer from 18 breweries, including many local ones, as well as food from Alterra Coffee Roasters, Larry's Market, Three Monkeys Cakes, Saz's and others. Tickets are $35 for Zoological Society members and $40 for non-members.