As part of an event they’ve billed as “ZooMusic: Music for Savage Beasts,” Present Music invites patrons to explore the Milwaukee County Zoo grounds after hours at 6 p.m. in advance of an 8 p.m. performance at the Peck Welcome Center. Musicians from the ensemble, as well as dancers from the Danceworks company, will prowl the grounds, playing off the natural sounds and movements of the animals. After the concert, which features compositions and collaborations inspired by wildlife, Present Music will further take advantage of the after-hours grounds with a season-ending party.