Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun

The UWM Union Theatre continues its African American film series tonight with s documentary chronicling the life of influential African-American folklorist Zora Neale Hurston, who overcame southern racial division to follow her dreams of becoming an author. Hurston is known for her 1937 novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, which Oprah and Halle Berry adapted into a 2005 TV movie and was a prime contributor to the Harlem Renaissance, a New York City black literary movement that began in the late 1910s. This documentary, Jump at the Sun, is a PBS “American Masters” series production that mixes archived footage about southern life and recent interviews with Hurtson’s colleagues and scholars.