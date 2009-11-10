Although they are probably as well known for their flowing facial hair as for their music, ZZ Top’s stomping, blues-based hard rock is certainly nothing to scoff at. Born of the Houston scene in 1969, the band began racking up serious hits in the 1980s with songs like “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Legs” and “Sharp Dressed Man.” In their 40 years together, the trio has put out 20 albums, the latest being 2003’s Chrome, Smoke & BBQ . Last year it was announced that the group would be teaming up with producer Rick Rubin, the man credited with bringing Johnny Cash back to relevancy, although a new record has yet to materialize. Expect tonight’s show to include odes to women, beer, souped-up hot rods and other things ZZ Top holds dear.