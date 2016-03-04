The Tool Shed Announces Milwaukee SHARE

The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, is sponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual Health And Relationship Education).

The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 through April 10, and will focus on providing accurate and up-to-date information on a wide variety of topics via engaging programs, presented by experts in the field of sexuality education.

The week will kick off with an evening of humorous and enlightening storytelling, featuring Twanna Hines, highlighting the need for ongoing sex education for people of every age.

During the week, there will be classes about senior sex, accurate and current STI information, fostering a culture of consent in your home, sex for sexual violence survivors, yoga practice for sexual wellness, and many more.

The series will wrap up with a look at the role of porn in sexual representation, hosted by award winning performer and author Jiz Lee. In total, Milwaukee SHARE will consist of more than 20 different classes and events.

In addition to Hines and Lee, Milwaukee SHARE presenters include author Joan Price, disability activist Robin Mandell, educator Reid Mihalko, author Helen Boyd, as well as several other locally and nationally known sexuality educators.

The goal of Milwaukee SHARE is to spark conversations and encourage learning about sex and relationships in an engaging, compassionate and inclusive manner.

Milwaukee SHARE will also host a special one-day conference for healthcare providers on April 4, entitled "What Aren't They Talking About? Sex and Identity in Clinical Practice." Conference sessions will focus on the sexual health and well being of four distinct groups of people (seniors, people with disabilities, transgender patients, and people with diverse sexual backgrounds) who are often uncomfortable discussing their intimate lives in healthcare settings. This event will provide context and sensitivity for health care providers when working with these populations.

Events are as listed:

Sunday, April 3

6 p.m. Milwaukee SHARE Kickoff Event with Twanna Hines

Monday, April 4

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. What Aren’t They Talking About: Sex and Identity in Clinical Practice

8:30 p.m. Rough Sex for Nice Folk with Reid Mihalko

Tuesday, April 5

11 a.m. Lunchtime Learning: G-spot and P-spot Pleasure with Tool Shed Staff

8:30 p.m. Ask Me and I’ll Tell You: Talking Out Loud about Sex & Aging with Joan Price

Wednesday, April 6

10 a.m. Ask the Sexpert! A Coffee Chat

11 a.m. Lunchtime Learning: Topic TBA with Tool Shed Staff

Thursday, April 7

9 a.m. Tickling, Teasing and Touch: Creating a Consent Culture for Kids with Lucky Tomaszek

11 a.m. Lunchtime Learning: STI Update with Mia Noel and Tool Shed staff

8:30 p.m. Promises You Can Keep: Through Transition Together with Helen Boyd

Friday, April 8

11 a.m. Lunchtime Learning: Topic TBA with Tool Shed staff

8:30 p.m. Bacchanalia Basics with the Swingset crew

Saturday, April 9

10 a.m. Embodied Sexuality for Survivors of Sexual Violence with Sophia Chase

9 p.m. Milwaukee SHARE Celebration Event!

Sunday, April 10

10 a.m. The Mind-Body Connection: Yoga, Dignity and Long Term STI's with Jessica Popp, RYT

4-5 p.m. “Coming Out Like a Pornstar”: A book signing with Jiz Lee

7 p.m. Porn Like Us: Celebrating Sexual Diversity in Cinema with Jiz Lee