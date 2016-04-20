Top Milwaukee Chefs to Host Benefit Dinner for Homeless Veterans

Eleven of Milwaukee’s top chefs will host a benefit dinner Monday, May 23 for the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. The chefs will create original gourmet dishes inspired by the menu of the popular southern chain Waffle House.

Participating chefs include Andrew Miller of Merriment Social and Third Coast Provisions, Justin Carlisle of Ardent, personal chef Susie Fortman, Erik Hansen of Supper, Thomas Hauck of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch’s, Aaron Patin of Iron Grate BBQ Co., Rosy Rodriguez of Company Brewing, Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs of Dandan, and Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick of Goodkind.

The event takes will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Merriment Social, 240 E. Pittsburgh Ave. Tickets cost $150 and include food and drinks. You can find more information here.