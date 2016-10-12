Travis Wall’s ‘Shaping Sound’ Comes to Milwaukee Theatre

Under the Artistic Direction of Emmy-Award winning choreographer Travis Wall, and co-created with Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Forance and Kyle Robinson, “Shaping Sound” is an electrifying mash-up of dance styles and musical genres brought fully to life on stage by a dynamic company of contemporary dancers, and will come to the Milwaukee Theatre on Saturday, Oct 15.

After rising to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing With The Stars,” these dancers starred in their own reality TV show, Oxygen Network’s “All the Right Moves.”

More recently, Gaby Diaz, the 2015 Winner and overall fan favorite from “So You Think You Can Dance,” joined the 2016 National Tour of “Shaping Sound,” and will star in the Milwaukee Theatre performance.

Audiences of all ages will experience the collaboration of these visual musicians whose choreography, rhythm, speed and physical strength give shape and form to sound.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$60. You can find more information here.