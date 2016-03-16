Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer

Tre Rivali, the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, along with rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. Executive Chef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 N Broadway St in the Historic Third Ward.

Chef Terhune is excited to return to her Midwestern roots after recently serving as the executive chef of BDK Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco. For more than 18 years, Chef Terhune has brought classic American dishes with contemporary flavors to the kitchens of Chicago. In 1999, she opened the acclaimed Atwood Restaurant, and left nearly a decade later to open the award-winning gastro-lounge, Sable Kitchen & Bar.

The menu at Tre Rivali will feature Mediterranean-inspired Modern American cuisine with locally sourced ingredients. Menu highlights will include: wood fired pizzas, fresh pastas and wood grilled meats and fish.

Milwaukee native, Anthony Trester will come on as General Manager and bring nearly two decades of hospitality experience to Tre Rivali.

Impassioned by the culinary arts, Trester began his career as a sous chef at Wisconsin’s American Club Resort and Spa. He later moved into the business and operations side of restaurants, overseeing the food and beverage operations at The Iron Horse Hotel and The Intercontinental Milwaukee.

Located adjacent to The Kimpton Journeyman, Tre Rivali will also feature a vibrant bar with complementing cocktail program, an adjoining Café with breakfast, fresh pastries and panini sandwiches and a rooftop bar & lounge with a craft beverage program and live music.

Set nine stories above the historic neighborhood, The Outsider will boast retractable glass walls so guests can enjoy the outdoor elements year-round.