TSA critic suddenly added to terrorist watch list

I write this at my own peril. I plan on flying out to Boston in August to visit my family.

The Transportation Security Agency has put CNN reporter Drew Griffin on the terrorist watch list. Why him and not, say, the more sinister sounding Wolf Blitzer? Well, Blitzer hasn’t been filing stories about the lack of air marshals on airline flights.

I’m sure that Griffin suddenly being deemed a terrorist threat was an accident, even if it only was uncovered a few days after he was critical of an agency that makes those determinations. After all, I have a plane to catch.