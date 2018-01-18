Turner Hall Ballroom will Host Benefit for St. Anthony Project Homeless Shelter

The St. Anthony Project is an initiative of Capuchin Community Services that hopes to “transform the abandoned hospital building connected to St. Ben’s into a flourishing center of care for the homeless community,” according to their website.

On Sunday, Feb. 11 Turner Hall Ballroom will host a benefit for the St. Anthony Project that will feature performances by Enuff Z’Nuff, a melodic rock band from Blue Island, Ill.; SACRED, a Milwaukee alternative rock band; Well-Known Strangers, an alternative pop/rock band; and Dreamhouse, a female-fronted rock band.

The benefit will be emceed by Jennifer Laboy and is being sponsored by Five O’Clock Steakhouse. Doors open at 5 p.m., and music begins at 6. There will be a $15 cover charge and silent auction tickets go on sale on Friday.

You can find more information here.