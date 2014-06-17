Turner Hall Will Screen the Cult Trailer Park Boys Film "Countdown to Liquor Day" in July

With word that the cult Canadian comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" will be returning for a new season on Netflix this fall, the Turner Hall Ballroom is screening the show's 2009 big-screen spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day for the latest installment of its Beer and a Movie film series. Billed as the Sunnyvale Trailer Park Cheeseburger Picnic ("one cheeseburger per park resident," the marketing material promises, echoing one of the most quotable lines from the series), the Friday, July 25 screening is $5 and begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

That 6 p.m. start time is significant for fans who want to take advantage of the venue's $15 all-you-care-to-drink special, which offers unlimited taps and rails until the movie is over. With those savings you can afford a second cheeseburger.

Watch the trailer for the movie below.