The U.S. Cellular Arena is Now the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

While the city waits to hear about the future of a possible replacement for the BMO Harris Bradley Center, today came word of a big change at the city's other major downtown arena. The U.S. Cellular Arena will now be known as the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Wisconsin Center District and UWM announced today. The news comes two months after U.S. Cellular announced that the company would not renew its naming rights.

The renaming of the arena is part of 10-year partnership agreement between the Wisconsin Center District and UWM that ensures a long-term downtown home for the UWM Panthers men's basketball team, and allows the university to host "major concerts and other programming in the arena, including nationally known speakers."

In a statement, interim UWM chancellor Mark Mone said "having UWM's name on the downtown arena is an important symbol of our deep commitment to the City of Milwaukee and the entire region. It fits well with our strategic plan to enhance the university's brand and to further position UWM as Milwaukee's University."