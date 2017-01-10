Uihlein Hall Hosts 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

A little known fact is that Milwaukee and Atlanta, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace, are the only two cities that have celebrated his birthday annually since 1984. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Milwaukee will celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at Uihlein Hall – Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

The celebration begins at 1 p.m., and will include a multi-cultural performing arts salute to Dr. King. Representation from community organizations will include United Indians of Milwaukee, jazz singer Kaprice Maxwell, hip-hop cellist Malik Johnson, The Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team, Hmong American Peace Academy and more.

Another highlight of our programming will include recognizing students who have interpreted Dr. King's words through art, speech and writing. The theme this year is "We Shall Overcome" which was selected from many of Dr. King's speeches and writings.