Uihlein Soccer Park to Host ‘Food Truck Friday’

Food trucks are coming to Uihlein Soccer Park (7101 W. Good Hope Road).

The indoor/outdoor soccer complex, which hosts a number of soccer tournaments and events, and sees more than 600,000 annual visitors, will host their first Food Truck Friday on July 7 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Food lovers will find offerings from Blue Cow Creperie, Cupcake-A-Rhee, Denson’s, Hidden Kitchen, Marco Pollo and The Rolling Cones available for purchase at the event.

Deciding which truck to pick will be your hardest choice.