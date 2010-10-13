Universities Step Up Aid for Nontraditional Students

It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in his field of industrial sales.

“I ended up selling cars at a low-paying job, working for people 25 to 30 years younger than myself,” says Krzyston, 56.

As a young man, he went straight from high school to a company where he worked for 17 years. He also had been self-employed. Decades later, he says he had much more to learn than just new training.

“You lose the social skills” when you're out of the workplace, he says. “There's something you get by going to work every day, seeing people. When you cloister yourself, it works against your self-image. You're not as confident.”

Krzyston's fiancée worked at UW-Milwaukee and gave him a brochure on the Career Transitions Center (CTC) at UWM's School of Continuing Education. At first, the idea of attending career counseling at a university seemed daunting.

“At my age, I couldn't even imagine it,” he recalls. But he found the administrators helpful and says they took an interest in him “right from the get-go.”

Krzyston received one-on-one career help with interviews and résumés, and took personality and skills tests to determine his true interests.

“The biggest challenge to it all is telling yourself you can do it,” he says. “You either work for yourself or against yourself.”

Krzyston worked with CTC Program Director Yolanda White, who helped him find the programs and career counseling that best suited his needs. White has worked with many people during the current recession and says that attitude plays a key role in moving forward.

“Nobody's coming knocking on your door” in this economy, she says. “I get calls from people laid off who can barely have a conversation through the tears. I'll hear, ‘I've never done an interview before,' or, ‘I'm too old for thiswhere do I go from here?'”

That question is becoming more common. When White started with the program three years ago, she had fewer clients. The CTC currently has 180 participants.

White, a 1994 graduate of UWM, recently received the 2010 Milwaukee Times Black Excellence Award for Community Service. Her dedication to helping others is evident as she talks about how the CTC and School of Continuing Education help people of all ages.

“Last year, I started seeing younger people, out of school for two to three years, coming back to try and figure out what to do next,” she says. “We also have quite a few people come in and they haven't done a résumé in 30 years and they need to put food on the table.”

What was once a four- to six-month “transition” between jobs is now averaging six to 12 months, White says. To help with that transition, she matches participants with one of the CTC coaches based on job needs and personality. White also works at finding job leads that she can provide directly to CTC participants.

White's first success story came from helping a participant who had left the Private Industry Council. He now works as deputy managing director for the city of Philadelphia.

Stories like that give hope to people like Krzyston. In addition to attending school full-time, he is working part-time in a field that is aligned with why he left the work force in the first place: health care.

Krzyston found that the home health-care experience with his parents actually played to his interests as well as his job skills. He currently works part-time with an Alzheimer's patient while studying to become a nurse. His projected graduation date is May 2013.

“They [CTC] helped me discover what I really wanted to do,” he says. “They helped me see the possibilities.”

For more information on the Career Transitions Center and other programs at UWM's School of Continuing Education, call 414-227-3200 or visit www.sce.uwm.edu.

Colleges listed in order of student population size:

Milwaukee Area Technical College

www.matc.edu

414-297-6282

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis

Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central

Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 50,000

Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1

Cost Per Year: $3,840-$4,992

Cost Per Credit: $120-$156

Online Classes: hundreds available

Specialties: business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and applied sciences, creative arts and media, advanced technical certificates

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www.uwm.edu

414-229-1122

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: public doctoral research university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 30,455

Student-Faculty Ratio: 21:1

Cost Per Year: $8,151 (tuition and fees for Wisconsin residents)

Cost Per Credit: $287 (Wisconsin residents)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing and health sciences, engineering, business, and liberal arts; specialist and doctoral degrees

Marquette University

www.marquette.edu

414-288-7250

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: Catholic and Jesuit private college, doctoral research university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 11,700

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Year: $30,040 (undergraduate)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: arts and sciences, business administration, communication, education, engineering, health sciences, nursing, law and dental

Concordia University Wisconsin

www.cuw.edu

262-243-5700

Mequon, Wis.

Institution type: four-year private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Student-Faculty Ratio: 11:1

Number of Students: 7,500

Cost Per Year: $30,460 (room and board); $22,150 (without room and board)

Online Classes: available

Specialties: 61 undergraduate majors, seven adult education majors, physical therapy, nursing, pharmacy

Cardinal Stritch

www.stritch.edu

414-410-4000

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 6,894

Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1

Cost Per Year: $22,240 (traditional undergraduate programs)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts; associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification/licensure programs

Herzing University

www.herzing.edu

1-800-596-0724

Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield, Kenosha and Madison [also online]

Institution Type: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 4,600

Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1

Cost Per Year: $9,300 (two semesters; includes books and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $250-$805 (includes books and fees)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: technology, business, health care (including nursing), design, public safety; master's, bachelor's, associate degrees and diplomas

Lakeland College

www.lakeland.edu

1-800-569-2166

Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Fox Cities, Wisconsin Rapids and Chippewa Falls

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 4,000

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Credit: $355 (undergraduate), $420 (graduate), $440 (graduate-MBA)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: accounting, education, resort management, criminal justice, business management, computer science, health care management; graduate-MBA, master of arts in counseling, master of education

Carroll University

www.carrollu.edu

262-547-1211

Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 3,403

Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1

Cost Per Year: $23,582 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $298 (undergraduate), $345 (nursing or undergraduate online)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: health sciences, nursing, education, music education, physical therapy, nonprofit management, e-commerce

Alverno College

www.alverno.edu

414-382-6100

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private women's college

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,815

Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1

Cost Per Year: $19,560 (undergraduate) $21,600 (nursing)

Cost Per Credit: $815 (undergraduate)

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts; bachelor, master and associate degrees

Marian University

www.marianuniversity.edu

920-923-7600

Fond du Lac, Wis., West Allis, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,800 (undergraduate and graduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 12:1

Cost Per Year: $21,460 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $330 (undergraduate), $330-$500 (graduate)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management, radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security; Ph.D. in educational leadership, master in education technology

Milwaukee School of Engineering

www.msoe.edu

414-277-6763

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,600

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $29,520 (full-time undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $513 (undergraduate), $621 (graduate)

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: engineering, information technology, business management, nursing

Carthage College

www.carthage.edu

262-551-6000

Kenosha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private liberal arts and sciences

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $29,750

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: business, education, natural sciences, fine arts; paralegal certificates and M.Ed. degrees

Bryant & Stratton College

www.bryantstratton.edu

414-276-5200

Locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and at Bayshore Town Center

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education

Number of Students: 2,000

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Year: $5,800-$7,300 (full-time student per term)

Cost Per Credit: $489

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: technology, health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financial services

Mount Mary College

www.mtmary.edu

1-800-321-6265

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: Catholic, liberal arts women's college (with graduate programs open to men)

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 1,929 (graduate and undergraduate)

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $21,668 (undergraduate)

Cost Per Credit: $648 (undergraduate)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: art and design, art therapy, dietetics, business, education, interior design, nursing, occupational therapy

Wisconsin Lutheran College

www.wlc.edu

414-443-8800

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private college

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 840

Student-Faculty Ratio: 10:1

Cost Per Year: $21,960 (tuition and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $640

Online Classes: available in 2011

Specialties: urban education, Christian leadership, nursing

Medical College of Wisconsin

www.mcw.edu

414-456-8296

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)

Number of Students: 820

Student-Faculty Ratio: 1:1.35

Cost Per Year: $54,711 (tuition and fees)

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: medical; M.D. and M.D./Ph.D. degrees; also hosts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

www.miad.edu

1-888-749-6423

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private, nonprofit

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Association of Schools of Art & Design

Number of Students: 690

Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1

Cost Per Year: $25,900

Cost Per Credit: $865

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: communication design, industrial design, illustration, interior architecture and design, photography, video and animation, drawing, sculpture, painting, printmaking, integrated studio arts

Upper Iowa University-Milwaukee Center

www.uiu.edu

414-475-4848

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 450 in Milwaukee; 6,700 throughout the United States

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $11,988 (full-time student taking 12 classes each year)

Cost Per Credit: $333

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: business administration, marketing, HR management, financial management, management information systems, health services administration, accounting, criminal justice, psychology, human services, public administration, and social work training certificate classes

DeVry University – Wisconsin

www.devry.edu

414-278-7677

Milwaukee, Wis., Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: four-year private

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 333

Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1

Cost Per Year: $14,826 (tuition and fees)

Cost Per Credit: $580

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: business administration, computer information, management, technology, accounting; bachelor and master degrees

Lakeside School of Massage Therapy

www.lakeside.edu

414-372-4345

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: private

Accreditation: Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation

Number of Students: 112

Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1

Cost Per Year: $10,305

Cost Per Credit: $251.34

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: massage therapy; diploma and associate degree programs

Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology

www.wspp.edu

414-464-9777

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: graduate school

Accreditation: American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 75

Student-Faculty Ratio: 7:1

Cost Per Year: $20,150

Cost Per Credit: $775

Online Classes: none

Specialties: clinical psychology (adult and child track)

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology

www.aurora.org/radtech

414-747-4330

Milwaukee, Wis.

Institution Type: two-year hospital-based certificate program in radiologic technology

Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology

Number of Students: 37

Student-Faculty Ratio: 6.8:1

Cost Per Year: $2,500, plus books

Online Classes: none available

Specialties: certificate program in radiologic science

Neighboring UW System Universities:

University of Wisconsin-Madison

www.wisc.edu

608-263-2400

Madison, Wis.

Institution Type: public doctoral research university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 42,030

Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1

Cost Per Year: $8,314 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)

Cost Per Credit: $293.57 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education, political science and liberal arts

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

www.uwosh.edu

920-424-1234

Oshkosh, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 13,198

Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1

Cost Per Year: $6,450 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: 74 degrees offered

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

www.uww.edu

262-472-1234

Whitewater, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 11,441

Student-Faculty Ratio: 22:1

Cost Per Year: $6,836 (Wisconsin resident)

Cost Per Credit: $285 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: many graduate programs available

Specialties: business, education, liberal studies

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

www.uwp.edu

262-595-2345

Kenosha, Wis.

Institution Type: public university

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, School of Business & Technology and AACSB International

Number of Students: 5,300

Student-Faculty Ratio: 19:1

Cost Per Year: $6,623 (Wisconsin resident)

Cost Per Credit: $278 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: Sustainable Management bachelor's degree; MBA

Specialties: pre-health science, business, fine arts, community engagement

University of Wisconsin-Waukesha

www.waukesha.uwc.edu

262-521-5200

Waukesha, Wis.

Institution Type: two-year public college

Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 2,233

Student-Faculty Ratio: 24:1

Cost Per Year: $2,287.84 (Wisconsin resident)

Cost Per Credit: $192.49 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: freshman and sophomore campus offering associates of arts and science degrees

University of Wisconsin-Washington County

www.washington.uwc.edu

262-335-5200

West Bend, Wis.

Institution Type: public two-year university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 1,117

Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1

Cost Per Year: $4,598.94 (Wisconsin resident)

Cost Per Credit: $191.46 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: many available

Specialties: freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 200 majors

University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan

www.sheboygan.uwc.edu

(920) 459-6633

Sheboygan, Wis.

Institution Type: public two-year university

Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

Number of Students: 865

Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1

Cost Per Year: $4,576.34 (Wisconsin resident)

Online Classes: some available

Specialties: on-site collaborative bachelor's degree programs; associate of arts and sciences degree (freshman-sophomore level classes); American-Indian studies, business and international studies certificates