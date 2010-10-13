Universities Step Up Aid for Nontraditional Students

It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in his field of industrial sales.
“I ended up selling cars at a low-paying job, working for people 25 to 30 years younger than myself,” says Krzyston, 56.
As a young man, he went straight from high school to a company where he worked for 17 years. He also had been self-employed. Decades later, he says he had much more to learn than just new training.
“You lose the social skills” when you're out of the workplace, he says. “There's something you get by going to work every day, seeing people. When you cloister yourself, it works against your self-image. You're not as confident.”
Krzyston's fiancée worked at UW-Milwaukee and gave him a brochure on the Career Transitions Center (CTC) at UWM's School of Continuing Education. At first, the idea of attending career counseling at a university seemed daunting.
“At my age, I couldn't even imagine it,” he recalls. But he found the administrators helpful and says they took an interest in him “right from the get-go.”
Krzyston received one-on-one career help with interviews and résumés, and took personality and skills tests to determine his true interests.
“The biggest challenge to it all is telling yourself you can do it,” he says. “You either work for yourself or against yourself.”
Krzyston worked with CTC Program Director Yolanda White, who helped him find the programs and career counseling that best suited his needs. White has worked with many people during the current recession and says that attitude plays a key role in moving forward.
“Nobody's coming knocking on your door” in this economy, she says. “I get calls from people laid off who can barely have a conversation through the tears. I'll hear, ‘I've never done an interview before,' or, ‘I'm too old for thiswhere do I go from here?'”
That question is becoming more common. When White started with the program three years ago, she had fewer clients. The CTC currently has 180 participants.
White, a 1994 graduate of UWM, recently received the 2010 Milwaukee Times Black Excellence Award for Community Service. Her dedication to helping others is evident as she talks about how the CTC and School of Continuing Education help people of all ages.
“Last year, I started seeing younger people, out of school for two to three years, coming back to try and figure out what to do next,” she says. “We also have quite a few people come in and they haven't done a résumé in 30 years and they need to put food on the table.”
What was once a four- to six-month “transition” between jobs is now averaging six to 12 months, White says. To help with that transition, she matches participants with one of the CTC coaches based on job needs and personality. White also works at finding job leads that she can provide directly to CTC participants.
White's first success story came from helping a participant who had left the Private Industry Council. He now works as deputy managing director for the city of Philadelphia.
Stories like that give hope to people like Krzyston. In addition to attending school full-time, he is working part-time in a field that is aligned with why he left the work force in the first place: health care.
Krzyston found that the home health-care experience with his parents actually played to his interests as well as his job skills. He currently works part-time with an Alzheimer's patient while studying to become a nurse. His projected graduation date is May 2013.
“They [CTC] helped me discover what I really wanted to do,” he says. “They helped me see the possibilities.”
For more information on the Career Transitions Center and other programs at UWM's School of Continuing Education, call 414-227-3200 or visit www.sce.uwm.edu.
Colleges listed in order of student population size:
Milwaukee Area Technical College
414-297-6282
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis
Institution Type: technical college, two-year associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central
Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 50,000
Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1
Cost Per Year: $3,840-$4,992
Cost Per Credit: $120-$156
Online Classes: hundreds available
Specialties: business, health, liberal arts and sciences, pre-college, technical and applied sciences, creative arts and media, advanced technical certificates
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
414-229-1122
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: public doctoral research university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 30,455
Student-Faculty Ratio: 21:1
Cost Per Year: $8,151 (tuition and fees for Wisconsin residents)
Cost Per Credit: $287 (Wisconsin residents)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: architecture and urban planning, fine arts, freshwater sciences, nursing and health sciences, engineering, business, and liberal arts; specialist and doctoral degrees
Marquette University
414-288-7250
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: Catholic and Jesuit private college, doctoral research university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 11,700
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Year: $30,040 (undergraduate)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: arts and sciences, business administration, communication, education, engineering, health sciences, nursing, law and dental
Concordia University Wisconsin
262-243-5700
Mequon, Wis.
Institution type: four-year private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Student-Faculty Ratio: 11:1
Number of Students: 7,500
Cost Per Year: $30,460 (room and board); $22,150 (without room and board)
Online Classes: available
Specialties: 61 undergraduate majors, seven adult education majors, physical therapy, nursing, pharmacy
Cardinal Stritch
414-410-4000
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year, private, Catholic Franciscan university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 6,894
Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1
Cost Per Year: $22,240 (traditional undergraduate programs)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: business, education, initial teaching certification, leadership, nursing, sport management, fine arts; associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and certification/licensure programs
Herzing University
1-800-596-0724
Milwaukee, Wis., with campuses in Brookfield, Kenosha and Madison [also online]
Institution Type: private university, offering three-year bachelor degrees
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 4,600
Student-Faculty Ratio: 18:1
Cost Per Year: $9,300 (two semesters; includes books and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $250-$805 (includes books and fees)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: technology, business, health care (including nursing), design, public safety; master's, bachelor's, associate degrees and diplomas
Lakeland College
1-800-569-2166
Sheboygan, Wis., with adult education centers in Sheboygan, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Fox Cities, Wisconsin Rapids and Chippewa Falls
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 4,000
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Credit: $355 (undergraduate), $420 (graduate), $440 (graduate-MBA)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: accounting, education, resort management, criminal justice, business management, computer science, health care management; graduate-MBA, master of arts in counseling, master of education
Carroll University
262-547-1211
Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 3,403
Student-Faculty Ratio: 17:1
Cost Per Year: $23,582 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $298 (undergraduate), $345 (nursing or undergraduate online)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: health sciences, nursing, education, music education, physical therapy, nonprofit management, e-commerce
Alverno College
414-382-6100
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private women's college
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,815
Student-Faculty Ratio: 13:1
Cost Per Year: $19,560 (undergraduate) $21,600 (nursing)
Cost Per Credit: $815 (undergraduate)
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: business, nursing, special education, arts and science, technology, liberal arts; bachelor, master and associate degrees
Marian University
920-923-7600
Fond du Lac, Wis., West Allis, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,800 (undergraduate and graduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 12:1
Cost Per Year: $21,460 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $330 (undergraduate), $330-$500 (graduate)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: nursing, health care administration, sport and recreation management, radiologic technology, forensic science, homeland security; Ph.D. in educational leadership, master in education technology
Milwaukee School of Engineering
414-277-6763
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,600
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $29,520 (full-time undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $513 (undergraduate), $621 (graduate)
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: engineering, information technology, business management, nursing
Carthage College
262-551-6000
Kenosha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private liberal arts and sciences
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,500 (full-time undergraduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $29,750
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: business, education, natural sciences, fine arts; paralegal certificates and M.Ed. degrees
Bryant & Stratton College
414-276-5200
Locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and at Bayshore Town Center
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Middle States Commission on Higher Education
Number of Students: 2,000
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Year: $5,800-$7,300 (full-time student per term)
Cost Per Credit: $489
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: technology, health care, nursing, criminal justice, business, financial services
Mount Mary College
1-800-321-6265
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: Catholic, liberal arts women's college (with graduate programs open to men)
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 1,929 (graduate and undergraduate)
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $21,668 (undergraduate)
Cost Per Credit: $648 (undergraduate)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: art and design, art therapy, dietetics, business, education, interior design, nursing, occupational therapy
Wisconsin Lutheran College
414-443-8800
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private college
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 840
Student-Faculty Ratio: 10:1
Cost Per Year: $21,960 (tuition and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $640
Online Classes: available in 2011
Specialties: urban education, Christian leadership, nursing
Medical College of Wisconsin
414-456-8296
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)
Number of Students: 820
Student-Faculty Ratio: 1:1.35
Cost Per Year: $54,711 (tuition and fees)
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: medical; M.D. and M.D./Ph.D. degrees; also hosts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
1-888-749-6423
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private, nonprofit
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools and the National Association of Schools of Art & Design
Number of Students: 690
Student-Faculty Ratio: 16:1
Cost Per Year: $25,900
Cost Per Credit: $865
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: communication design, industrial design, illustration, interior architecture and design, photography, video and animation, drawing, sculpture, painting, printmaking, integrated studio arts
Upper Iowa University-Milwaukee Center
414-475-4848
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 450 in Milwaukee; 6,700 throughout the United States
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $11,988 (full-time student taking 12 classes each year)
Cost Per Credit: $333
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: business administration, marketing, HR management, financial management, management information systems, health services administration, accounting, criminal justice, psychology, human services, public administration, and social work training certificate classes
DeVry University – Wisconsin
414-278-7677
Milwaukee, Wis., Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: four-year private
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 333
Student-Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Cost Per Year: $14,826 (tuition and fees)
Cost Per Credit: $580
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: business administration, computer information, management, technology, accounting; bachelor and master degrees
Lakeside School of Massage Therapy
414-372-4345
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: private
Accreditation: Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation
Number of Students: 112
Student-Faculty Ratio: 14:1
Cost Per Year: $10,305
Cost Per Credit: $251.34
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: massage therapy; diploma and associate degree programs
Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology
414-464-9777
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: graduate school
Accreditation: American Psychological Association, North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 75
Student-Faculty Ratio: 7:1
Cost Per Year: $20,150
Cost Per Credit: $775
Online Classes: none
Specialties: clinical psychology (adult and child track)
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
414-747-4330
Milwaukee, Wis.
Institution Type: two-year hospital-based certificate program in radiologic technology
Accreditation: Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology
Number of Students: 37
Student-Faculty Ratio: 6.8:1
Cost Per Year: $2,500, plus books
Online Classes: none available
Specialties: certificate program in radiologic science
Neighboring UW System Universities:
University of Wisconsin-Madison
608-263-2400
Madison, Wis.
Institution Type: public doctoral research university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 42,030
Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1
Cost Per Year: $8,314 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)
Cost Per Credit: $293.57 (undergraduate Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: chemistry, physics, sociology, engineering, business, social work, education, political science and liberal arts
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
920-424-1234
Oshkosh, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 13,198
Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1
Cost Per Year: $6,450 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: 74 degrees offered
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
262-472-1234
Whitewater, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 11,441
Student-Faculty Ratio: 22:1
Cost Per Year: $6,836 (Wisconsin resident)
Cost Per Credit: $285 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: many graduate programs available
Specialties: business, education, liberal studies
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
262-595-2345
Kenosha, Wis.
Institution Type: public university
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, School of Business & Technology and AACSB International
Number of Students: 5,300
Student-Faculty Ratio: 19:1
Cost Per Year: $6,623 (Wisconsin resident)
Cost Per Credit: $278 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: Sustainable Management bachelor's degree; MBA
Specialties: pre-health science, business, fine arts, community engagement
University of Wisconsin-Waukesha
262-521-5200
Waukesha, Wis.
Institution Type: two-year public college
Accreditation: North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 2,233
Student-Faculty Ratio: 24:1
Cost Per Year: $2,287.84 (Wisconsin resident)
Cost Per Credit: $192.49 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: freshman and sophomore campus offering associates of arts and science degrees
University of Wisconsin-Washington County
262-335-5200
West Bend, Wis.
Institution Type: public two-year university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 1,117
Student-Faculty Ratio: 20:1
Cost Per Year: $4,598.94 (Wisconsin resident)
Cost Per Credit: $191.46 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: many available
Specialties: freshman and sophomore curriculums for more than 200 majors
University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan
(920) 459-6633
Sheboygan, Wis.
Institution Type: public two-year university
Accreditation: Higher Learning Commission of North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
Number of Students: 865
Student-Faculty Ratio: 23:1
Cost Per Year: $4,576.34 (Wisconsin resident)
Online Classes: some available
Specialties: on-site collaborative bachelor's degree programs; associate of arts and sciences degree (freshman-sophomore level classes); American-Indian studies, business and international studies certificates