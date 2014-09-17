Universoul Circus Comes to State Fair Park

Local shows of the nationally touring Universoul Circus start at 7:30 tonight, Sept. 17, at State Fair Park fairgrounds, with shows at various times running through Sunday, Sept. 21. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the single ring circus began as a primarily Afrocentric entertainment event; its marketing, at least in Milwaukee, remains geared to black audiences.

The Sept. 16 free sneak preview of the show at the Boys & Girls Club location on Mother Daniels Way was hosted by air talent from R&- talk station WNOV-AM, with a guest appearance by District 4 State Senator Lena Taylor. Regardless of Universoul's marketing and branding, the advance mini-show included acts from China and Chile as well as Ethiopia, South Africa and Guinea. The complete circus experience also offers talent from Cuba, Poland, Trinidad, Columbia, Trinidad and the U.S.