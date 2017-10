Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holiday Drinks (Blue Snowflake Martinis, Candy Cane Swirl Martinis, and Feliz Fuego Scroogedrivers).

VIP/Bottle Service is available (call 414-339-0624), enjoy $99 Bottles of Grey Goose/Ciroc and $150 Bottles of Patron/Henny.