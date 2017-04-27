UPAF Ride for the Arts Early Bird Pricing Runs Through April 30

Time to register for the UPAF Ride for the Arts at early bird pricing is running out. Prices for the ride will increase on May 1, and everyone who registers will be entered to win a pair of tickets from Southwest Airlines.

“The UPAF Ride for the Arts is the largest recreational bike ride in Wisconsin, and it remains UPAF’s largest fund-raising event of the year,” said David Fantle, UPAF’s chief marketing officer. “Since its inception in 1981, more than 285,000 riders have participated and we’ve raised more than $9 million dollars to support performing arts in the region.”

Through April 30, adult riders can register for the 5-mile, 12-mile and 25-mile routes for $50, and the 45-mile and 70-mile routes for $60. Youth riders (12 and under) can ride all routes for $35.

Team Registration will run through Wednesday, May 3. After that time, teams may continue to register, but teams of ten or more will not be eligible for their custom logo to be printed on the back of the Ride shirt. More information on registration pricing is available here.