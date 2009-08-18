UPDATE: Favre to Sign with Vikings Pending Physical

WCCO-TV spoke with an official at the Hattiesburg, Miss., airport, who saw an airplane with the Vikings logo leave the airport Tuesday morning. The flight number for that plane has been blocked from tracking systems.

Speculation that Favre would be joining the Vikings roster abruptly ended in late July when head coach Brad Childress said the quarterback would remain in retirement.

On July 28, Childress said that he received a phone call from Favre and announced the quarterback would remain retired, though now it appears that declaration was perhaps a bit premature.