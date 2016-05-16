UWM Film Department to Hold MFA Screening

× Expand Thinkstock

The Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres at UWM will present Speaking Near , the 2016 MFA screening, on Sunday, May 22.

The public presentation will feature films by graduating and second-year MFA candidates Drew Britton, Sangsun Choi, Lee Ferdinand, Rachel Lane, Takahiro Suzuki, Janelle VanderKelen and Princess Grace Foundation Award recipient Sky Hopinka.

This year’s class has featured work in a broad range of conferences and festivals including the Midwest Interdisciplinary Graduate Conference, American Anthropology Association Conference, Milwaukee Underground Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, CROSSROADS, and the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

The screening is free and open to the public. It will be held at the UWM Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd) and begins at 7 p.m.