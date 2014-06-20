VIA Downer is Closing and Becoming a BelAir Cantina

VIA Downer is closing after more than four years in business, the pizzeria announced today. The restaurant at 2625 N. Downer Ave. will close will close June 30 and will become the latest BelAir Cantina. According to a statement, the sale was prompted by one of VIA Downer's partners moving out of state.

"We had a great run and love the community,” VIA's John Rossetto said in the statement. “Our ownership team is reorganizing and the timing to readdress the focus of our business made sense. We reached out to the BelAir group and asked if they'd be interested in taking over the spot; fortunately, they were. For us this move is good business and striking a quick deal with BelAir, who plans to offer opportunities to all of our current staff at VIA, was very important to us."

There is no word on when the new BelAir Cantina will open. VIA's sister restaurant, Transfer Pizzeria Cafe at 101 W. Mitchell St. will remain open.

Opened in 2010, VIA Downer had undergone some dramatic changes over the last year, as new chefs were hired and the menu was overhauled.