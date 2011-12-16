Assassin's Creed: Revelations Review

So Assassin's Creed has finally come to a close. Quite frankly, I'm glad. It's not that I've ever grown tired of the amazing visualsI haven't, and in this game it's no different … the graphics are amazing. It's not that I've ever grown tired of the concept all that much, eitherI still enjoy assassinating people to varying degrees and I still don't care if they deserved it or not (is that a bad thing or a good thing?).<br /><br />What had me ready for this series to end was the mind-boggling storyline that grew just a little too complex and ridiculous for my tastes. It almost felt, toward the end of the second game, that the developers were trying to pile on. Isn't Altair cool enough already? Isn't Ezio? Desmond … Desmond who? Oh, right, that guy who's actually controlling them inside that glass coffin thingy. Bah. Just let me kill this guy here.<br /><br />Don't get me wrong, though: this game's story is probably the best of the series. You'll spend most of your time with Ezio, but you'll also get to work inside the body of Altair from time to time (not to mention Desmond, our brain-within-the-brain-within-the-brain). Your job is to attempt to unlock the secrets of Altair while Desmond rots away in a coma. Along the way, Ezio will fall in love and he'll also play a wicked tower defense game that becomes a distraction.<br /><br />You'll also find yourself involved in a variety of fun little moments as you explore some interesting dungeon missions, as well as the usual side-quests. The only difference now is that a lot of what you're going to experience has a bigger connection to the overall story, which gives it some added interest. It helps a lot that the control scheme is made a little easier, and after playing around for awhile I found that dispatching foes could be boiled down to a few tried-and-tested moves.<br /><br />Ultimately, what this game provides is a reprieve from first-person shooters. It was pretty darned fun from the beginning and now that it's finally all come together, you can take a deep breath and reflect. Hopefully, you'll have found more than a little enjoyment from this series. Despite the fact that every Assassin's Creed game can suffer from a little redundancy, this last game improves on that flaw by fleshing out the story on a level that rewards everyone who's stuck it out this long.<br /><br /><strong>I still love:</strong> assassinating people.<br /><br /><strong>I still like:</strong> throwing knives.<strong><br /><br />I still hate:</strong> chasing people.<strong><br /><br />I wish Altair:</strong> had another game all to himself.