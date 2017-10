VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!

Audio

×

Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.

Video

Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com