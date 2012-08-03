Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD

Ah, memories. I bought the first Tony Hawk game solely based on the reviews, and I bought the second game solely because it became the go-to video game in the dorms during college. Everyone was playing it. Everyone was losing sleep over it. Every floor of the dorms had a pro.<br /><br />Then … well, it just sort of fizzled out.<br /><br />So imagine my surprise when I downloaded this HD update for the first game and enjoyed myself immensely. It was all still a load of fun. The graphics are updated, but the gameplay is just as you remember it: smooth. There was a reason this game was so, so easy to play. And with levels from 1 and 2, you'll find plenty to enjoy.<br /><br />At $15, though, don't expect an insane deal. There are seven stages, and while you'll probably have fun playing through them each a handful of times, unless you're a perfectionist you'll start to get just a little bored after a while. Add on to that the fact that you can't build your own level (and there are a few characters missing) and you'll probably end up thinking to yourself, “Hey. This was about worth the fifteen bucks.”<br /><br />For those of you who are perfectionists, expect plenty of challenges, including the Projectives which are insanely difficult.<br /><br />Ollie, kick-flip, grind, and manual your way to happiness and sweet nostalgia. I can't wait to download the next one.