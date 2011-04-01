Video Game Review: Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 and Nintendo 3DS Info

×

I'm stillplaying Dragon Age II, devoting most of my time to going through pretty muchevery single mission out there and enjoying every minute of it, but I did stillhave time to check out another game this week. I didn't devote a lot of time toit, because quite frankly I'm developing a mad love for DA II and can't stopplaying it. I'm beginning to wonder if the first one was just as good and Imissed out by picking an idiotic mage...

Iabsolutely refuse to give a 2D fighting game a better score until someone takesthe time to really put together some fantastic character animations. That said,this game is still a lot of fun. Sure, the characters aren't nearly as detailedas the backgrounds (or even their super powered moves at times), but thathardly detracts from the fun.



Basically,you get to choose either three characters from the Marvel universe and/or theCapcom universe, and then you duke it out. The characters are great. Theyinclude staples like Dr. Doom, Wolverine, Ryu and Dante. Some you'll recognize(and still enjoy), some you won't (and still enjoy). The combat's good,balanced, and you can tag in your partners whenever you're ready to try andunload some sort of super-fantastic-amazing-holy-crap combo.



On top ofall that coolness, you can always get help with the control system, whichsimplifies all of the buttons on your controller and eliminates all of theconfusing, difficult aspects of special moves and just assigns them to abutton. This can be incredibly enjoyable. I want Dr. Doom to shoot an energybeam, and I want it done right ... now! All I had to do was push the A button.Love it. This made playing through the game, in my opinion, so much more fun.



Since thisis a Japanese game, you can expect plenty of cheesy dialogue. I don't know ifit's some rule Japanese game companies need to follow or something, or if it'sjust the translations, but you can expect most of the usual "The sun's tearswill rain upon you!" dialogue. Sometimes, it's annoying, sometimes it'shilarious. And yes, every battle will be "The battle to end all battles," orsomething to that extent.



