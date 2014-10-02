Vietnamese Baguettes at Pacific Produce

A banh mi shop has opened in Asian grocer Pacific Produce at 8340 W Appleton Ave. The quick service restaurant, Xankia, has also been operating since May in the original Pacific Produce location on South 27th Street.

They offer eight different banh mi sandwiches, plus a small menu of Hmong and Vietnamese items, including curried noodles, stuffed chicken wings, spring rolls, egg rolls, and boba smoothies. Baguettes for banh mi are baked fresh daily, and customers are encouraged to call ahead for entrees because everything is cooked to order.