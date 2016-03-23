Village Playhouse Announces 'The Skin of Our Teeth' at Inspiration Studios

The 1943 Pulitzer Prize winning play The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder opens for a three-weekend run April 1 at Inspiration Studios. Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays from April 1 to April 16. A Sunday matinee is scheduled for 2 PM on April 17.

The Skin of Our Teeth broke from traditional theatrical conventions in the 1940s by combining farce, burlesque, and satire as it introduced George and Maggie Antrobus of Excelsior, New Jersey, a suburban couple, married for 5,000 years who bear more than a casual resemblance to that first husband and wife, Adam and Eve.

Playing Henry, one of the Antrobus children (formerly known as Cain), is Scott Sorenson, who returned to the stage in 2014 after a 15-year hiatus.

“I auditioned because I really enjoy working in that space,” Sorenson said. “I have mentioned to a number of people that Inspiration Studios is a little portal to Heaven. When I was offered the role of Henry, I wasn’t even sure whom Henry was, and that was the challenge for me as an actor—to bring an unfamiliar character to life!”

Whether he is inventing the alphabet or merely saving the world from the apocalypse, George Antrobus, (played by veteran actor Bob Zimmerman) and his redoubtable family somehow manage to survive centuries of ice storms, apocalypses, floods, and wars—by the skin of their teeth.

The housemaid, Sabina, constantly takes it upon herself to break out of character and hysterically interrupt the course of the drama by ignoring the fourth wall to serve as a reluctant guide into this complex world.

Although she has directed several one-act plays for the Village Playhouse, this is Alexis Fielek‘s acting debut on their main stage.

“It had been over 16 years since I last auditioned for a play,” said Fielek. “I have been hungry to do so for some time. When I saw that VPW was doing Skin of Our Teeth , it was the motivation I needed. Anyone who has worked with me as a director knows I like complex, substantial material, especially if it’s a little on the weird side.”

The script intrigued board member and Co-Producer, Derek Jacobs. “It is so well written and filled with some rather fantastic or incredulous features that I wanted to see how a director would bring those things to life,” said Jacobs. “I am thrilled with the great talent that has gone into developing this production. This is a fun and bizarre show that audiences are sure to enjoy.”

All performances will be held at Inspiration Studios, located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Group rates of $14 per person are available for groups of ten or more.

Seats may be reserved by calling 414 207-4VPW or by emailing skinofourteeth@villageplayhouse.org. Tickets are also available for purchase online at VPWTheSkinOfOurTeeth.brownpapertickets.com.