Voces De La Frontera to Host Film Screening Fundraiser

Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera will host a screening of A Day Without a Mexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5th St.)

The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring Yareli Arizmendi, who will be keynote speakers at the event, follows the story of a fog surrounding California that leads to the disappearance of all Mexican people in the area and the events that follow.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the screening beginning at 5:30. There is a suggested $10 donation for admission.

You can find more information here.