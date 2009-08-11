Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"

Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collaboration, a daydream of a song that's about as pretty as post-rock can get while still being post-rock. First thoughts: It's weird hearing Vernon's earthy vocals over music so electric—it's weirder still when he sings about a hard drive. This is definitely music born of a city, not a remote cabin.

Incidentally, the band has a Myspace page now.