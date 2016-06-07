Von Stiehl Winery to Host Annual Steer Roast in Algoma

Pig roasts have a storied tradition as a summer activity, but von Stiehl Winery is putting their own spin on the concept with their annual BrewVino Steer Roast. The event will be held on June 18 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Algoma.

Brad Schmiling, co-owner of von Stiehl Winery and the event’s creator, describes the roast as a “culinary style event with traditional festival elements,” and “an opportunity for winery guys to follow a passion.”

The main attraction of the roast, the steer, is soaked in a cherry wine marinade for 24 hours and roasted on a custom made 1,500 lb. steer roaster beginning that morning at 2 a.m. Once the steer is ready to be eaten attendees will receive their portion of the 1,100 lb. animal.

The steer may be the main attraction, but this is still an event put on by a winery and brewery. A special BrewVino red blend will be available that Schmil ing says will be an attractive option for wine drinkers in attendance. There will also be BrewVino Wheat Wine, which is actually a beer, made for the event by Ahnapee Brewery. He recommends the sampler platter with three beers and three wines.

Von Stiehl is making a point to keep attendees entertained with more than just a roasted steer and drinks. The festival will feature performances from Bob Balsley and Conscious Pilot, and there will be a number of vendors and activities to enjoy while you eat your steer and drink your wine and beer.

There is a $5 cover charge to enter, and everything else is a la carte. All steer plate profits will go to the Ribbon of Hope fund, which benefits individuals with breast cancer. You can find more information here.