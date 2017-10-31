Von Trier Will Retain German Bar and Restaurant Concept

After an overwhelming response, Von Trier owners John and Cindy Sidoff have decided to retain the Von Trier name and concept, and collaborate with Black Sheep owners Wes Shaver and Mike Sorge on operations and programming moving forward. The Sidoffs announced in August that they would rebrand the bar as an upscale cocktail lounge.

“This summer has been a whirlwind to put it mildly,” John Sidoff said in a press release. “I had no idea how many people truly wanted to see Von Trier thrive during the North Avenue renaissance; the outpouring of support, visitors and personal messages was overwhelming.”

Von Trier will remain open through early January 2018 before undergoing renovations and updates. The Sidoffs, Shaver and Sorge plan to reopen early February 2018.

“After much consideration and conversations with Mike and Wes, Cindy and I were rejuvenated and decided to go with our gut and give Von Trier the injection of energy it needs to thrive in this exciting renaissance of the neighborhood,” John added.

The new Von Trier team will add a tap wine system, rejuvenated stein club, German beer programming and a relaunch of the food program. They will also make visual and infrastructure renovations including a new sound system, improved lighting, seating and table surfaces.

Shaver and Sorge plan to implement a new menu including unique sausages, sandwiches and shareables. A Friday fish fry is being proposed, complete with German potato salad, hand made potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread, accompanied by a live polka band weekly.

“We’re looking forward to making some changes and showing how Von Trier can be a part of the renaissance, not resistant to it,” John Sidoff said in the release. “We are confident [that with] our enhanced programming, culinary advancements and property improvements that we’ll feel right at home with the emerging new places.”