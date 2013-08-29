Voting is live for the 2013 Best Of Milwaukee Awards!!

This year marks the Shepherd Express ’ 24th annual Best of Milwaukee, the longest-running readers’ choice poll in the city. Each year, we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area businesses, events and personalities. We then tally the votes and publish the winners in our annual Best of Milwaukee issue.

New this year!

Voting will be a two-step process.

Step 1- Nominate your favorites from August 29 - September 22.

Step 2 - Vote for the top nominees in each category from October 3 - October 27.

Shepherd Express will send a reminder email to all participants of the nomination process to vote for finalists on October 3.

Complete as many categories as possible. For your ballot to be valid, you must complete at least 15 categories in any combination of sections.

