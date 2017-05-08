Vulture Space Announces Wisconsin Bike Week Events

Milwaukee do-it-yourself bike shop Vulture Space recently announced a number of events they will be hosting as a part of Wisconsin Bike Week, which runs June 3-11. The events include:

Bike Bingo 2017

Bike Bingo will be held June 3 from 3-6 p.m. at Purple Door Ice Cream. Participants will receive a free cone for arriving by bike and free tune-ups from Vulture Space.

Bike Packing Expo

The Bike Packing Expo is June 9, from 4-8 p.m. at Colectivo on Prospect. Entry is free, and a free pint of Colectivo's One Tun Pale Ale will be given to those who arrive carrying something on their bike. Participants can win raffle prizes including bike-packing gear, accessories and pizza. Activities also include: Making your own panniers, viewing the Bicycle Eclectic Show, learn from cross country cyclists, and displaying your fully loaded touring bike.

Birthday Bash Bike Camping Adventure with Guest Celebrities

This trip goes from June 11-13, and celebrates Vulture Space turning 5. The ride leaves from Vulture Space around 7 p.m. There will be an overnight stop in Mequon, and the next morning, you will take the Ozaukee Interurban Trail to Kohler-Andrae State Park to spend the night getting silly, jumping in the lake, staring at fire and camping in a reserved group campsite, courtesy of Vulture Space.