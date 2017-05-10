Walk to End Lupus Now Brings Community Together For Lupus Awareness Month

May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Wisconsin Chapter of Lupus Foundation of America is raising awareness and funds to bring an end to this devastating and cruel disease.

“Walk to End Lupus Now provides an opportunity to heighten awareness and raise money enabling us to continue our programming efforts for the 28,000 individuals in Wisconsin living with lupus,” said Dawn Thomas-Semanko, executive director, Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter in a press release.

Walk to End Lupus Now is Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m., and is located at Hoyt Park (1800 N. Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa). The event will feature a 2-mile walk on the Oak Leaf Trail. Following the walk there will be entertainment by Close Enuf, a children’s art tent and a Warrior Tent showcasing lupus patients’ stories.

You can Register and donate at www.lupuswi.org or call (414) 443-6400 for more information.