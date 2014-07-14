Walker Point's Central Standard Craft Distillery is Now Open

Early this month Central Standard Craft Distillery opened the doors of its 1600 square foot space. Joining other unique establishments in the thriving Walker’s Point neighborhood, the distillery will bring handmade craft spirits to the area.

Located next door to Milwaukee Brewing Co., the distillery is owned and operated by Evan Hughes, Pat McQuillan and Brandt Foster. With the help of head distiller, Brian “Blaze” Blazel, former Milwaukee Brewing Co. brewer, Central Standard produces a variety of spirits which include a rye-based vodka, white wheat-based gin and an oat-based white whiskey aged six to eight months. Two different types of bourbons will also be for sale: a younger bourbon aged for approximately six months and the other aged for approximately two years.

The Central Standard tasting room will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Along with Milwaukee Brewing Company beer, all spirits will be available at the tasting room bar in craft cocktails, 750-ml bottles ($25-$30) or flights. Tours will also be available.

Central Standard Craft Distillery is located at 613 South 2nd Street. For more information, visit thecentralstandard.com.